Here's What Those Blackrock 13-G Filings Actually Mean

We just spoke with Blackrock on the phone about an earlier post today on their 1800 13-G filings and what they mean for their balance sheet.



They confirmed that the filings were a result of their acquisition of Barclays Global Investors, rather than for any other reason.

They also informed us that they have $3.4 trillion in assets under management, so have no problems absorbing so much.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.