Here's What Things Look Like Right Now In Greece's Syntagma Square -- And The Main Protest Faction Has Yet To Arrive

Photo: BusinessInsider

Here we go, another day of protests in Greece.A reader in Greece sends in these pictures from Syndagma Square right outside of parliament.



Right now the crowds are amassing, but the main faction hasn’t arrived. For now things are peaceful, but all this (and the current market action) is eerily reminiscent of the flash crash day, when Greek protest images really got the selling going. Plus it’s also a Thursday.

We have to say, it looks like a gorgeous day for a protest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.