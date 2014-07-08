Here's What The Zegna Boss Looks For When Choosing His Personal Suits

Image: Ermenegildo Zegna.

Italian suit company Ermenegildo Zegna chairman Paolo Zegna is in Sydney this week, today announcing the company will start growing its own wool on an Australian property. There’s more on that here.

Being the chairman of an Italian suit dynasty, Zegna is a sharply dressed gentleman. In his chocolate leather loafers, thick striped mustard-grey and white shirt, navy tie and tailored tan suit, he stands out on a cold Sydney winter’s day where people are largely wearing black and grey.

Company chairman Paolo Zegna. Image: Supplied.

Zegna, in his crisp two piece – which you wouldn’t know has been pulled out of a suitcase after a long-haul flight from Italy – sat down with Business Insider to talk suits.

“I don’t think you buy a suit for the need of buying a suit,” he said. “You don’t buy for the need but you buy for the pleasure.”

Fabric

He said when choosing his own suits, it’s all about the quality.

“I personally look very much to the fabric, I like to pick up fabrics which are quite unusual and that is the combination of elements where there is a shirt, or a tie, or the shoes,” he said.

Fit

Fit is also important but it’s the old Goldilocks conundrum, not too hot, and not too cold. But in this case it’s not too loose, and not too tight.

“I don’t like very long and lousy things,” he said.

“I like quite a pretty tight style both in jacket and trousers.

“But I need to feel comfortable.”

Style

Zegna’s personality and how he’s feeling weighs heavily on his daily outfit choices.

“[It depends] very much to how you wake up in the morning, to what you do, to what the weather is like, what your mood is and in the end it’s up to your capacity and good taste, knowledge of yourself to put things together and match them together,” he said.

“The style may be different but it’s always elegant.”

