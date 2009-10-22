Photos From The Web 2.0 Summit

Not in San Francisco for the Web 2.0 Summit? Snoozed through the first day’s proceedings?
We were sitting up front with a zoom lens, so we have you covered. Click through for highlights from the first day, including:
- Twitter CEO Evan Williams
- A never-before-seen healthcare gadget from GE
- What it looks like when a cable company CEO gets billing support questions at a tech conference
- The Westin’s surf and turf dinner
- Former HP boss Carly Fiorina soft-launching her political career
Click here to start the gallery →
Roberts fields a tech/billing support question from the crowd
