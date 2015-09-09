What the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' did this summer

The Rich Kids of Instagram have been keeping busy this summer.

The two-year-old Tumblr blog and Instagram account

aggregate photos from the world’s richest young Instagram users, but nothing is too outlandish or flashy for these kids — pictures of bottles of Champagne, diamond-encrusted Rolexes, and private yachts are posted almost daily. It’s next-level humblebragging.

We took a look at the Rich Kids of Instagram earlier this year, but we’re checking back in to see what they have been doing to wrap up their summers. We weren’t shocked to discover they have been vacationing in the most exotic locales, showing off their riches, and drinking lots of sparkling wine.

Taking private planes to Monaco for lunch, as you do.

Taking off for lunch in #monaco by chrystan_x #youcantdothis #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on Jun 30, 2015 at 6:24pm PDT

They love their champagne.

Here's to hoping this July 4th is JUST like the last one. by stevenrsachs #rkoi A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on Jul 4, 2015 at 9:33am PDT

Save water, spray champagne.

Save water, spray champagne #vwet by missjackson9175 #champagneshowers #nikibeach A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on Jul 23, 2015 at 12:04pm PDT

…Again, lots of champagne.

Dom Perignon please #nikkibeach #vacay #versace #allover #livinglife by bryannvazquezz #tooblessed #rkoi #yaasss A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on Aug 23, 2015 at 2:58pm PDT

27 pairs of shoes. Yeah, they’re not so great when it comes to packing light.

Their biggest problem? They packed too much for their yacht trip.

Landed in Italy, headed to the boat and of course we overpacked. by sofiarichie #chopperproblem #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on Aug 5, 2015 at 3:36pm PDT

Speaking of which, the Rich Kids of Instagram spend a LOT of time on yachts.

Hand in hand. by sarahrashiid #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on Aug 12, 2015 at 10:51am PDT

They’re not above washing their own cars.

#standoff A photo posted by Andreas Arnhoff (@arnhoff) on Jun 11, 2015 at 8:08am PDT

And they love their Porsches.

Fueling up the 918 #LetsGo by chasezimmerman #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on Jul 13, 2015 at 12:39pm PDT

Is this what the driveway looks like at your family’s barbecue?

They even made time for some light summer cleaning. (Don’t worry, this is only half of this particular rich kid’s shoe collection.)

Cleaning the closet…. Only half way done by cmtnt #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram #shoes A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on Jul 18, 2015 at 10:08am PDT

He wasn’t sure whether to take the G3 or his Pegasus floatie, so naturally, he took both.

"If I die all I know is I'm a motherfucking legend" -Drake A photo posted by christopher lourdes (@christopher_lourdes) on Jul 24, 2015 at 7:28am PDT

Instagram’s richest young kids love watches.

Hey @shoplexidrew, do you have the time? A photo posted by David Wachler (@dwachler) on Jul 23, 2015 at 2:18pm PDT

…And other arm candy, too.

I pack light… #IThinkINeedAnotherOneOfThese #TravelJewlery #ComfortableToSayILikeGold #AndDiamonds #AndOtherStuff… A photo posted by @mr.candy.man on Aug 22, 2015 at 9:43am PDT

You can never have enough Chanel purses.

"A woman can be overdressed, but never over elegant." Sending lots of to the designer who's not only one of the greatest style icons of our day but also a woman of wise words. Happy birthday, Coco @chanelofficial! @misswhirlwind #Chanel #QuoteOfTheDay A photo posted by Kim Lim (@kimlimhl) on Aug 19, 2015 at 7:19am PDT

No summer would be complete without a visit to Viceroy Miami’s luxury spa.

Quick spa visit #miami A photo posted by Justin Léger (@justinleger) on Aug 29, 2015 at 8:09am PDT

When summer’s over, they take their private jets to go back to school.

Back to school #Gulfstream by jack.bennett #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on Aug 27, 2015 at 9:58am PDT

