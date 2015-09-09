What the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' did this summer

Maya Kosoff
Rich kids of instagramInstagram

The Rich Kids of Instagram have been keeping busy this summer.

The two-year-old Tumblr blog and Instagram account
 aggregate photos from the world’s richest young Instagram users, but nothing is too outlandish or flashy for these kids — pictures of bottles of Champagne, diamond-encrusted Rolexes, and private yachts are posted almost daily. It’s next-level humblebragging

We took a look at the Rich Kids of Instagram earlier this year, but we’re checking back in to see what they have been doing to wrap up their summers. We weren’t shocked to discover they have been vacationing in the most exotic locales, showing off their riches, and drinking lots of sparkling wine.

Taking private planes to Monaco for lunch, as you do.

Taking off for lunch in #monaco by chrystan_x #youcantdothis #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on

They love their champagne.

Here's to hoping this July 4th is JUST like the last one. by stevenrsachs #rkoi

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on

Save water, spray champagne.

Save water, spray champagne #vwet by missjackson9175 #champagneshowers #nikibeach

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on

…Again, lots of champagne.

Dom Perignon please #nikkibeach #vacay #versace #allover #livinglife by bryannvazquezz #tooblessed #rkoi #yaasss

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on

27 pairs of shoes. Yeah, they’re not so great when it comes to packing light.

Their biggest problem? They packed too much for their yacht trip.

Landed in Italy, headed to the boat and of course we overpacked. by sofiarichie #chopperproblem #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on

Speaking of which, the Rich Kids of Instagram spend a LOT of time on yachts.

Hand in hand. by sarahrashiid #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on

They’re not above washing their own cars.

#standoff

A photo posted by Andreas Arnhoff (@arnhoff) on

And they love their Porsches.

Fueling up the 918 #LetsGo by chasezimmerman #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on

Is this what the driveway looks like at your family’s barbecue?

They even made time for some light summer cleaning. (Don’t worry, this is only half of this particular rich kid’s shoe collection.)

Cleaning the closet…. Only half way done by cmtnt #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram #shoes

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on

He wasn’t sure whether to take the G3 or his Pegasus floatie, so naturally, he took both.

"If I die all I know is I'm a motherfucking legend" -Drake

A photo posted by christopher lourdes (@christopher_lourdes) on

Instagram’s richest young kids love watches.

Hey @shoplexidrew, do you have the time?

A photo posted by David Wachler (@dwachler) on

…And other arm candy, too.

You can never have enough Chanel purses.

No summer would be complete without a visit to Viceroy Miami’s luxury spa.

Quick spa visit #miami

A photo posted by Justin Léger (@justinleger) on

When summer’s over, they take their private jets to go back to school.

Back to school #Gulfstream by jack.bennett #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram

A photo posted by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.