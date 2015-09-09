What the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' did this summer

The Rich Kids of Instagram have been keeping busy this summer.
The two-year-old Tumblr blog and Instagram account
aggregate photos from the world’s richest young Instagram users, but nothing is too outlandish or flashy for these kids — pictures of bottles of Champagne, diamond-encrusted Rolexes, and private yachts are posted almost daily. It’s next-level humblebragging.
We took a look at the Rich Kids of Instagram earlier this year, but we’re checking back in to see what they have been doing to wrap up their summers. We weren’t shocked to discover they have been vacationing in the most exotic locales, showing off their riches, and drinking lots of sparkling wine.
Taking private planes to Monaco for lunch, as you do.
They love their champagne.
Save water, spray champagne.
…Again, lots of champagne.
27 pairs of shoes. Yeah, they’re not so great when it comes to packing light.
Their biggest problem? They packed too much for their yacht trip.
Speaking of which, the Rich Kids of Instagram spend a LOT of time on yachts.
They’re not above washing their own cars.
And they love their Porsches.
Is this what the driveway looks like at your family’s barbecue?
They even made time for some light summer cleaning. (Don’t worry, this is only half of this particular rich kid’s shoe collection.)
He wasn’t sure whether to take the G3 or his Pegasus floatie, so naturally, he took both.
Instagram’s richest young kids love watches.
…And other arm candy, too.
You can never have enough Chanel purses.
No summer would be complete without a visit to Viceroy Miami’s luxury spa.
When summer’s over, they take their private jets to go back to school.
