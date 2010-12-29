Sears Takes On Netflix--Don't Laugh

Photo: By robinsonsmay on flickr

Sears has teamed up with Sonic Solutions to create a new online movie download service called Alphaline, which will offer thousands of movies and TV shows for download on the day they become available on DVD and Blu-ray.



The service is available through the Web today, but the companies are working with manufacturers to get it bundled into mobile phones, Internet-connected TVs, and Blu-ray players.

It’s easy to scoff at the notion that a discount bricks-and-mortar retailer like Sears (which owns Kmart) could take on a digital darling like Netflix. But Sears is just a distributor. The real mover behind the service is Sonic, who provides the RoxioNow platform on which the service is built.

RoxioNow already powers similar services from Best Buy and Blockbuster. Sonic also owns DivX, a streaming movie service that’s supported on millions of consumer electronics devices. Last week, Sonic announced plans to be acquired by Rovi (formerly Macromedia), which provides the TV guide services for cable providers and some connected TV devices like Apple TV. The combined company has a compelling bunch of services to sell to consumer electronics providers.

Going after retail outlets is a smart next move. When consumers walk into one of these stores to buy a new TV or DVR or Blu-ray player, the salesperson will have a strong incentive to push one that contains the retailer’s streaming movie service. The device might also have Netflix streaming capability built into it, but if consumers can already get movies from the built-in service, why bother paying extra for a Netflix subscription?

As movie downloads become a commodity built into thousands of devices sold by mainstream retailers, Netflix’s streaming service suddenly looks a lot less interesting.

