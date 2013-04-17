Here's What The Next iPad Will Look Like According To A Bunch Of Case Makers

Apple’s next iPad is going to look like a bigger version of the iPad Mini, according to companies that make iPad cases.



There are a lot of cases for the next iPad available on Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba, notes TechCrunch. This is despite the fact that Apple hasn’t even hinted that it’s close to being ready to announce the next iPad.

The way it generally works is that case makers press sources in the supply chain for details on the next Apple product. From there, they start making cases so that as soon as its out, they can start selling to consumers.

We’ve seen a lot of these cases, and images for the bigger iPad in the last few months. This suggests Apple is close to releasing a new iPad. We’re not sure why, or if, there’s a delay.

Anywho, here’s what the cases and the iPad should look like:

Alibaba

