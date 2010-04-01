Here's What The New York Times' iPad App Looks Like

Take an early review of a New York Times’ iPad app in this video (via MacStories).



The free app is called the “NYT Editors’ Choice.” “It offers a limited selection of news, opinion and features that are automatically updated to your device.” The articles are automatically updated, and there are photo slideshows and videos on display. There’s also “sharing options” so users can “e-mail articles to family and friends.”

The application looks a lot like Times Reader, as we observed during the iPad demo on Jan. 27. We have not spotted an ad on the application.

We hear other iPad apps are on the way from the Times. But we’ll have to wait until the iPad app store debuts to see what else is available by this weekend.



Exclusive Video: Back Into the iPad App Store, Now with More Apps from Federico Viticci on Vimeo.

