Here's What The New Sofitel Being Built In Sydney's Darling Harbour Will Look Like

The Schwartz Family Company is building a second Sofitel hotel in Sydney after signing an agreement with developer Lend Lease to purchase the International Convention Centre Hotel, which has been designed for the Darling Harbour foreshore.

Construction works on the 35-storey complex are scheduled to begin later this year and are expected to be completed by mid-2017.

Accor has been appointed to manage the hotel.

Behind the new 600-room hotel is the Schwartz Family Company which already has 12 hotels in Australia, including 10 in New South Wales.

Announcing the deal, Schwartz principal Jerry Schwartz said his new hotel will plug a “room drought” the city has supposedly been in the midst of for a decade.

“This new hotel will significantly enhance the city’s ability to host major conferences and events,” he said.

“We will also be seeking the rights to establish a helipad on the top of the Sofitel to allow more direct access to the precinct. Such helipads are available in cities like New York and London.

“We will also be in dialogue with the authorities to introduce external lighting of the building, so that it will enhance Darling Harbour at night and put it on par with other major harbour cities, such as Hong Kong.”

Designed by Sydney architect Richard Francis-Jones, the new hotel will have a rooftop lounge, ballroom and outdoor poll deck with views over the CBD skyline and harbour.

A new convention and exhibition centre in the Darling Harbour precinct is already underway as part of a $2.5 billion refresh of the area.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.