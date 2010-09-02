Here's What The New Apple TV Looks Like

Nicholas Carlson
steve jobs apple tv

Apple just updated its Apple TV product. The image to the right shows the basic features.

The new Apple TV is a fourth the size of the old one. It’s got the basic hook-ups – HDMI and ethernet.

Movie rentals cost $4.99, TV rentals $.99.

The device costs $99. It’ll be available in four weeks.

You can stream content from an iOS device (iPod, iPad, iPhone) to the Apple TV.

This is what Apple heard customers want

Tiny

It's got the basic hook-ups

The feature run-down

Movie rentals cost $4.99 (there are no purchases)

TV shows cost $.99

Only FOX and ABC have signed on so far

Here's the stuff you can get through the Apple TV Internet connection

This is what the UI looks like

The movies page

A specific movie page

