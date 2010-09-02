Here's What The New Apple TV Looks Like

Apple just updated its Apple TV product. The image to the right shows the basic features.



The new Apple TV is a fourth the size of the old one. It’s got the basic hook-ups – HDMI and ethernet.

Movie rentals cost $4.99, TV rentals $.99.

The device costs $99. It’ll be available in four weeks.

You can stream content from an iOS device (iPod, iPad, iPhone) to the Apple TV.

This is what Apple heard customers want The new Apple TV is a fourth the size of the old one Tiny It's got the basic hook-ups The feature run-down Movie rentals cost $4.99 (there are no purchases) TV shows cost $.99 Only FOX and ABC have signed on so far Here's the stuff you can get through the Apple TV Internet connection This is what the UI looks like The movies page A specific movie page You can stream content from an iOS device (iPod, iPad, iPhone) to the Apple TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.