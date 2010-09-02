Here's What The New Apple TV Looks Like

Apple just updated its Apple TV product. The image to the right shows the basic features.
The new Apple TV is a fourth the size of the old one. It’s got the basic hook-ups – HDMI and ethernet.
Movie rentals cost $4.99, TV rentals $.99.
The device costs $99. It’ll be available in four weeks.
You can stream content from an iOS device (iPod, iPad, iPhone) to the Apple TV.
