Here's what the new anti-terror laws could look like

Source: NSW Police

The federal government is set to introduce new counter-terrorism legislation which would lower the control order age and extend the detainment of terror suspects.

Under the proposed changes teenagers as young as 14 could be required to wear a tracking device or remain at a premises for up to 12 hours, a law currently restricted to those 16 and over.

NSW premier Mike Baird is also calling for the government to increase the number of days a suspected terrorist can be held for.

The proposal could see terror suspects held for up to four days without charge, with the courts able to extend the detainment for up to 28 days.

The new measures follow the shooting of a police accountant by 15-year-old terrorist Farhad Jabar in Parramatta a fortnight ago.

“The act of terrorism at Parramatta was a clear demonstration that we need to strengthen powers to prevent terrorist acts and improve law enforcement’s ability to respond to the changing terrorism environment,” Baird wrote in a letter to Malcolm Turnbull.

“The terrorism environment in Australia is shifting quickly, with younger people ­becoming involved, and we need to respond just as swiftly.”

The prime minister will meet with counter-terror agencies in Canberra today to discuss radicalisation.

Yesterday during parliament he said it was a “first order priority for all of us” to stop tragedies like the Parramatta shooting from occurring.

“Our determination to prevent and or punish those who carry out or plan acts of terrorism will be resolute and unrelenting,” he said.

“Everything we say on this issue is carefully calculated to make our community safer. Everything we do is ­designed to ensure that our police and our security services at every level of government are better able to do their job.”

Attorney-General George Brandis said the draft laws were developed in conjunction with New South Wales and other states and territories.

It is expected the laws will be introduced in the coming weeks.

This will be the fifth tranche of counter-terror laws enforced by the government since the country’s terrorist alert level was raised from medium to high on September 12, 2014.

The investigation into the death of police staffer Curtis Cheng, 58, is still under way.

Yesterday federal police were granted another 100 hours to ­detain 18-year-old Raban Alou, one of five people ­held following pre-dawn raids in Sydney’s western suburbs.

