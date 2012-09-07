Here's What The New Kindle Fires Look Like Next To The Nexus 7

Danny Sullivan, editor of the popular SearchEngineLand blog, was at the Amazon event earlier today and just tweeted a picture of the new Kindle Fire tablets next to Google’s Nexus 7.



From left to right, we see the Kindle Fire HD, the Nexus 7, and the Kindle Fire. Sullivan points out that the Nexus 7’s signal strength is lower than that of the other devices.

Click to enlarge:

Photo: Danny Sullivan

