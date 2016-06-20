Here's what the 'Million Dollar Listing' stars say they regret not buying in Sydney

Celebrity real estate agent brothers Josh and Matt Altman know a thing or two about investing.
The stars of reality TV series “Million Dollar Listing” have sold more than $1.5 billion in real estate and were recently in Sydney to share their secrets to getting ahead in the property game.
Alongside dishing out advice, Matt said they had one regret — not investing in the Barangaroo apartments in Sydney’s CBD.
“I’m so angry about Bungaroo [sic],” said Matt. “Those $1 million one-bedroom condos are selling for $2 million now.
“I wish we’d bought one last year,” he said.
According to reports by the AFR, those who had opted to buy off-the-plan had made around $1 million in profit in the space of two years.
The first release of 159 waterfront apartments at Barangaroo were sold out in less than four hours in 2013, including a penthouse which sold for $10.5 million.
Some of the two-bedrooms were later resold for around $2.7 to $2.8 million after being bought for $1.8 million.
