Here's What The Kindle Fire Ecosystem Tells Us About How Amazon Makes Money From Digital Media

With the launch of Fire TV, Amazon — the ostensible e-commerce company — is moving even deeper into the media business.

Amazon actually already makes a good deal of revenue from its digital media business, which until this point has been largely supported by Kindle Fire users. Now, Fire TV users will also help boost digital media sales, as well as encourage Amazon Prime subscriptions.

With the Fire TV, Amazon is expanding the scope of its ecosystem and increasingly looking to digital media as a core service.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we took a close look at the Kindle Fire ecosystem to understand how Amazon uses digital media to earn revenue off of hardware that the company sells at cost.

Here are some of the key takeaways on the Kindle Fire ecosystem:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

