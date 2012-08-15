Here's What The iPad Mini Is Expected To Look Like

Apple is reportedly going to release an “iPad mini” this fall and it will resemble a larger iPod Touch, rather than a smaller iPad, according to two reports tonight.



Seth Weintraub at 9 To 5 Mac and Rene Ritchie at iMore both say the smaller iPad will have thin bezels along its edges, making it more like a bigger iPod Touch, or iPhone. We have included a mock up illustration from iMore to add context.

Ritchie also reports the iPad mini will be lighter and thinner than the full-sized iPad. Again, think more like an iPod Touch, says Ritchie. He also says it will sell for $200.

At first glance it looks odd. A user’s fingers would seemingly hit on the touch screen without the wider edges.

But, because it’s only supposed to be around 7.85 inches in diameter, the smaller iPad would be easier to hold with one hand. Therefore a users fingers shouldn’t hit on the edges of the screen as much.

Think about an iPhone. People don’t hold iPhones the same way they hold iPads.

Check out everything you need to know about the iPhone 5 right here >

Photo: iMore

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.