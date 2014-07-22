Here's What The Gold IPhone 6 Might Look Like

We’ve seen tons of various parts from the alleged iPhone 6, which is said to feature a bigger 4.7-inch display made of a tougher glass material. But a new pair of photos, courtesy of uSwitch (via MacRumors), show off the complete rear shell for the gold-coloured next-generation iPhone.

Just weeks after one report said previous iPhone 6 mockups omitted “key details” from the final design, the new rear shell shows a more polished look, including a full set of camera holes for the lens, flash and microphone.

This model, however, still contains prominent antenna breaks along the device. A previous report said those markings, which are reportedly made of a non-conductive polymer, were placed so manufacturers would know where to replace the aluminium with glass.

Following in line with previous reports, the alleged rear shell of the iPhone 6 includes a metal cutout of the Apple logo. Some previous reports said the iPhone 6 could include a “glowing logo,” a feature commonly found on Mac laptops, but there’s no evidence here to suggest that’s actually the case with the next-generation iPhone. MacRumors believes the change was solely intended for aesthetic purposes, or possibly to improve radio connectivity.

Aside from the rear shell details, the iPhone 6 will reportedly feature a thinner and rounder form factor with a 4.7-inch screen made largely of sapphire glass, which is the second-toughest material next to diamond. The next iPhone will reportedly run on an Apple-built 64-bit A8 processor and ship with the company’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 8. There’s a possibility Apple may also release a 5.5-inch iPhone 6, but recent reports say that particular model is facing production issues and ensuing delays.

