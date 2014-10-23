Here's What The G20 Will Cost Us, Including $150,000 To Move This Table From Melbourne To Brisbane

As preparations for next month’s G20 meeting in Brisbane ramp up, so too does the finger-pointing and name-calling between the Government and the Opposition over the cash being splashed on the two-day event.
But how much are they actually talking about?
Here are some of the dollar figures, revealed in Commonwealth contract documents obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald.
Firstly is the table. Yes, it is recycled, first built in 2006 for the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting in Melbourne for $70,000, but to get it to Brisbane will cost $150,000. And because it is not big enough the government is paying $36,000 to extend it. Why not just buy a new table?
You'd think if you're using the old table, you'd use the old, matching chairs, right? No. A separate contract, believed to be with furniture maker Designcraft, will see new and improved chairs for delegates.
The Federal Government enlisted the help of the Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard to protect the visiting global dignitaries. Built to withstand bombs and gunfire, the specialised Merc is widely considered the world's safest car.
Brisbane hotels were booked out a year in advance by organisers. Lucrative deals locked everything up from entire five-star high-rises to a $130-a-night motel on Kingsford Smith Drive.
Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Ross Barnett has said 'They are capable in dealing with a whole range of scenarios... it's very important we provide the VIP dignitary protection at a scale that is required for the world's most powerful people.'
Sydney company Tour Hosts is reportedly responsible for hosting duties.
