Here's What The Fuel Strikes In Nigeria Will Mean For Your Business

Nigeria’s government must walk a tightrope to successfully implement its reform agenda and satisfy angry citizens who are feeling the pain of fuel subsidy rollbacks. However, a resolution to the current political impasse is likely so any major changes to your strategy is a mistake

Fuel subsidy rollbacks caused gasoline prices to rise by more than 100% to US$0.94 per liter. As a result, Nigeria’s two largest unions called indefinite strikes that could threaten the economy if a compromise is not reached and work stoppages spread to the oil sector

President Goodluck Jonathan is framing the rollbacks as critical for the economy, which was burdened by the recurrent costs that total more than US$6 billion annually or roughly 25% of the budget

The government claims it will reallocate the cost savings to spend on education, healthcare, and the energy infrastructure. However, the public is sceptical due to past wasteful spending and a draft budget that allocated more money to security than health, education, and energy combined

Diversify your production toward more high-margin products

Leverage Frontier Strategy Group’s making the case materials and city-level data to quantify ROI in Nigeria

Consider forward-buying key imported raw materials with cash-flow management tools as price pressure is likely to maintain upward momentum

Three ways fuel subsidy rollbacks impact Nigeria’s investment climate in 2012

More competition for the purse: B2C companies will face more cross-sector competition to capture discretionary spending from cash-strapped Nigerian consumers The rollbacks will stoke food and fuel inflation, which impacts most Nigerians whom live on less than US$2 per day Heightened price sensitivity may cause consumers to trade down for value in the short term

Difficulty in making the case: Nigeria’s medium-term growth potential remains the best among African peers, but negative headlines will raise doubt among some risk-averse corporate centres The strikes coupled with a recent spike in sectarian violence will scare away some investors

Higher cost of doing business: All companies with local operations should brace for higher costs as instability weakens the naira and increases the likelihood of a currency devaluation Strikes amid ongoing sectarian violence, mid-teens inflation growth, and depleted currency reserves raises the specter of a devaluation A silver lining of a currency devaluation would be to make Nigeria a more attractive regional export hub

