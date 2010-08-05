Here's What The First Kindle Apps Look Like

Amazon’s Kindle App Store, announced in January, is finally rolling out.



As TechFlash notes, the first two games are free word games, Every Word and Shuffled Row.

They’re simple, but what did you expect?

Last week, Amazon told us that “we have some great developers in the beta.”

What’s next? Earlier, Electronic Arts and Handmark/Zagat Guide were reportedly working on the Kindle app kit. So EA might have some sort of Scrabble game out in the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.