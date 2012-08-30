Here's What 'The Expendables 2' Would Look Like If Made By Pixar

Kirsten Acuna

Forget Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.  

Before the two geared up for “The Expendables,” there was the incredible duo of Buzz and Woody.  

IGN posted a fake trailer mashing together the “Toy Story” franchise with the summer action thriller.  

The nearly two-and a half minute trailer compiles every action and dramatic scene from the Pixar series combining it with the voice over from the “Expendables 2” trailer. 

Watch the mashup below: 

