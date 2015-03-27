Here's what the East Village street looked like before Thursday's massive fire

Peter Jacobs

A massive fire and partial building collapse affecting at least two buildings hit Manhattan’s East Village Thursday.

The explosion appears to have started at 121 2nd Avenue and spread to 123 2nd Avenue, between 7th Street and St. Marks Place.

Here’s what the buildings looked like before the fire:

Screenshot 2015 03 26 16.38.16Google Street View

121 2nd Avenue housed a Japanese restaurant called Sushi Palace. 123 2nd Avenue housed Pommes Frites, a french fry restaurant.

Via the FDNY’s Twitter, it appears that 123 2nd Avenue has at least partially collapsed:

The fire has definitely impacted both buildings, though:

