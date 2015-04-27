What the deadly Mount Everest avalanche looked like at base camp

A new video from Mount Everest base camp shows people fleeing from Saturday’s deadly avalanche that left at least 18 dead and 61 injured.

“The ground is shaking,” one man says as the avalanche approaches.

Nepal’s worst earthquake in 81 years — which has claimed at least 2,200 lives — triggered the avalanche.

The video was shot by German adventurer Jost Kobusch, according to ITV. He filmed the incoming wall of snow before diving into his tent for cover.

You can watch the full video below:

