Here's What The Boss Of Google Australia Says About The Company's Tiny Tax Bill

Maile Carnegie, the boss of Google Australia and New Zealand, has spoken to the Australian Financial Review about the company’s small tax bill.

Google is one of several global technology giants that have been criticised by governments for using complex corporate structures to avoid paying tax.

Carnegie said the Government should clarify grey areas in their tax legislation rather than shaming individual companies, according to the report, by Paul Smith.

“I am actually incredibly empathetic to why people want to talk about this. I get it . . . I completely agree that the ­global taxation system has not kept pace with the [industry] transformation,” she said. “We’re very, very committed. We want a simpler and more transparent taxation system. I would love for all companies and all multinationals and nationals to have a broader definition or broader view for contribution.”

She said the leaders of Google were conscious of the debate and supported new legislation that could, inevitably, see the company pay more tax.

She was speaking to The Fin before Tony Abbott said he was serious about pursuing multinational tax strategies through the G20.

There’s more here.

