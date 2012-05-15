The Surprising Silver Lining Of The Dramatic Executive Shakeup At Yahoo

Scott Thompson resigned as CEO of Yahoo and Ross Levinsohn is stepping in as Yahoo’s new interim chief. Levinsohn becomes the company’s sixth CEO in just five years, and all five board members will be replaced.



Despite the drama, these moves could turn into a huge positive for Yahoo.

Watch below Business Insider‘s Henry Blodget explain why Scott Thompson and the board had to go and why Ross Levinsohn is the right man for the job:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

And Don’t Miss…

• Everything You Need To Know About Resume-Gate At Yahoo

• The Fallout From JP Morgan’s $2 Billion Loss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.