Here's What The Australian Government Is Going To Do About Disappearing Manufacturing Jobs

Car components manufacturing businesses in South Australia and Victoria will receive assistance. (Picture: Getty/Morne de Klerk)

The Abbott Government today announced a $155 million plan to generate jobs in the Victorian and South Australian regions affected by the closure of automotive manufacturing operations.

Manufacturing jobs have been ripped from Australia’s economy over the past 12 months as car makers shut up shop and head overseas.

In a joint statement Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Industry Minister Ian Macfarlane today announced the Federal Government is establishing a fund which will include a $30 million skills and training program designed to up-skill automotive employees while they’re still working and $15 million for career advice.

Supply chain firms including car component makers will also get a leg up with $20 million set aside to assist diversification attempts and help them launch into new markets, and private sector manufacturing investments are hoping to be accelerated with the government chipping $60 million into a manufacturing innovation investment program.

The fund is also injecting $30 million into regional infrastructure in a bid to create non-manufacturing jobs and boost the economy in the affected regions across both states.

“We are moving quickly to deliver assistance for affected employees and businesses and putting in place a long term national plan for change and growth,” the government said.

The Federal Government will contribute $100 million to the fund with the remainder provided by the state governments and company contributions.

