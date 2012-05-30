Here's What The Angry Birds Credit Card You Haven't Been Waiting For Looks Like

100,000 lucky Russians will have the opportunity to get the first printing of an Angry Birds-themed credit card, brought to you by Promsvyazbank (a bank) and Internet Retail Solutions.While Angry Birds merchandising invaded America long ago—they’re on T-shirts, underwear, and will have their own TV show in fall—the Moscow News reports that this credit card is Angry Birds’ first official branded product to be produced in Russia.



This news follows Zynga’s announcement last week that there will be a FarmVille American Express card.

Now see what a FarmVille debit card looks like>

