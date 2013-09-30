Here's What Sydney City Workers Should Know About Transport During The Massive Fleet Review This Week

Sydney will host some 56 large ships from around the world starting this week, to celebrate 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy’s first entry into the harbour.
The International Fleet Review has been in the works since 2011, and takes place from October 3-11. Prince Harry will attend, in his first visit to Australia.
About 16 tall ships will arrive in the harbour at 11am on Thursday October 3, followed by 40 warships from 6am on Friday. The 9-day program of events also includes air displays and a fireworks spectacular on Saturday evening, and is bound to draw a crowd.
According to Transport for NSW, here’s how roads and public transport will be affected:
Thursday October 3
- Hickson Road in Dawes Point closed from 11am to 2pm.
- Mrs Macquaries Road in the Royal Botanic Gardens closed from 6am to 6pm.
Friday October 4
- Hickson Road in Dawes Point closed from 6am to 8pm.
- Mrs Macquaries Road in the Royal Botanic Gardens closed from 6am to 6pm.
Saturday October 5
- Much of the city, from Central Station northwards, will be closed off or designated as clearways.
- Roads around Circular Quay and the Rocks, including George Street and Hickson Road will be closed from 10am or 11am to 11pm.
- Macquarie Street will be closed from 4am to 11pm, although residents may gain access (but not exit) between 4am and 9am by presenting a driver’s licence with a relevant Macquarie Street address.
- Conservatorium Road and the Cahill Expressway, which connects the Eastern Distributor to the Harbour Bridge, will be closed from 11am to 11pm.
- There will be no ferries leaving Circular Quay between 5.25pm and 8.45pm; Circular Quay ferry wharves will be closed to all commercial vessels between 3.30pm and 9.30pm, and Walsh Bay wharves between 10.15am-2.30pm and 6.15pm-9.30pm.
- The central part of the harbour will be closed to unauthorised vessels between 10.30am-2.30pm and 6.30pm-9pm.
Sunday October 6
- George Street north of Central Station and several intersecting roads will be clearways from 1am to Monday evening at 11pm.
Monday, October 7
- George Street north of Central Station and several intersecting roads will continue to be clearways from until 11pm. Note that taxis and public buses are allowed to stop along clearways to drop off or pick up passengers.
- Warships from Africa, China, Europe, New Zealand, South East Asia, Russia, the UK, US and Australia will be open to the public at Fleet Base East, Garden Island and Barangaroo. Transport for NSW has mapped out a walking route between those three areas that will cross Martin Place so foot traffic may be heavy throughout the day.
- A shuttle bus will operate between Cowper Wharf Road and Martin Place via Kings Cross from 7:30am until 7:30pm, so expect a little more traffic along those roads.
Tuesday, October 8
- A Navy Memorial Service is scheduled to take place in Martin Place so expect more of a crowd between 12.30pm-2.00pm.
Wednesday, October 9
- George Street north of Goulburn Street and several intersecting roads will be closed between 10am and 3pm for the Combined Navies Parade.
- Most city roads north of Central Station will be designated as clearways from 6am to 3pm.
Thursday, October 10
- Bridge Street and George Street north of Bridge Street will be clearways from 6am to 8pm.
- Yachts will be racing from Rushcutters Bay in the Royal Australian Naval Sailing Association regatta and there will be a combined navies sporting competition in Randwick and Macquarie Park, which should divert some attention away from the city for the day.
Friday, October 11
- Ships will be departing Sydney harbour from 7.30am but clearways will remain in effect along Bridge Street and George Street north of Bridge Street from 6am to 8pm.
There’s more on Transport for NSW’s Fleet Review Transport website.
