Here's What Sydney City Workers Should Know About Transport During The Massive Fleet Review This Week

Tall Ships, Australian Navy

Sydney will host some 56 large ships from around the world starting this week, to celebrate 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy’s first entry into the harbour.

The International Fleet Review has been in the works since 2011, and takes place from October 3-11. Prince Harry will attend, in his first visit to Australia.

About 16 tall ships will arrive in the harbour at 11am on Thursday October 3, followed by 40 warships from 6am on Friday. The 9-day program of events also includes air displays and a fireworks spectacular on Saturday evening, and is bound to draw a crowd.

According to Transport for NSW, here’s how roads and public transport will be affected: