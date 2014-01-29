Here's What Students Learn In A College Course On Kanye West And Jay Z's Relationship

This spring, University of Missouri English professor Andrew Hoberek will again be teaching a course that seems to gain relevance each semester — the simply titled “English 2169: Jay Z and Kanye West“

Hoberek’s course examines the two titans of hip-hop as both poets and artists, placing them in the broader context of the genre while diving into specific works. While he is certainly not the first academic to look critically at hip-hop, it is unlikely that any other scholar is devoting this much study to the relationship between Jay Z and Kanye West.

“I really do think that these guys are warming up to the level of major poets, and not many people think of it in those terms … Specifically, how, especially with Blueprint 3 and Yeezus, there’s an identifiable push to get beyond what’s happening in the art form,” Hoberek told music website Consequence of Sound.

Here’s the course description of “English 2169: Jay Z and Kanye West” from the University of Missouri English department:

