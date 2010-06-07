Here's What Steve Jobs Is Going To Announce Today At WWDC

Get your comfy shoes ready... While we anticipate that Apple will continue to do even more to let people order new iPhones online, we still expect a lot of people to get them the old fashioned way -- by waiting in line.

We expect the new iPhone to go on sale on a Friday in June. Next Friday, June 18, seems to be the big day.

But it's possible that Apple may wait another week so it has enough units in stock -- something it's had trouble doing for the iPad.

To alleviate congestion on Apple's servers, it's possible the iPhone OS 4 software will be available much sooner -- perhaps as soon as this afternoon.