Here's What Steve Jobs Is Going To Announce Today At WWDC

Apple CEO Steve Jobs will take the stage today to unveil the company’s latest products at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.
What’s on tap for today’s keynote?
Probably no massive surprises, which is why we’re keeping expectations low.
The biggest product Steve is expected to unveil is Apple’s newest iPhone, which was already spoiled earlier this year when a few blogs published photos and video of prototype units.
But that’s not all…
If things have gone really well the last few weeks, it's possible Apple will announce that it has sold 2.5 million iPads already.
iPhone OS device shipments -- iPhone, iPod touch, iPad -- should have passed 90 million to date. (They were at 85 million in April.)
We expect several demos of the new features, such as background audio, background location, iBooks, folders for organising apps, VoIP calls, quick switching between apps, and possibly even the social network for games that Apple teased in April.
We reported earlier that Apple will be building some Facebook features into the iPhone's operating system.
The most basic thing we expect Apple to announce is syncing your iPhone contacts with your Facebook contacts.
We're also guessing they might let you upload iPhone photos and video directly to Facebook. And it's possible Apple will start including more Facebook Connect features in its Software Developers Kit to help developers make their apps more social.
Steve Jobs will likely be rolling out iAds during the keynote, announcing early advertisers and app partners. Some will likely come out on stage for a demo.
We assume Apple will want to show off some big-time advertisers. We assume its pals at Nike, Disney, and possibly Starbucks could be included.
Apple's MobileMe service has NOT been popular enough to justify its existence. Popular Internet services are all about scale, value, freemium, network effects, etc.
rumours suggest there may be a free entry-level version of MobileMe on the way. This would at least get more people to TRY the service, who may then upgrade to pro features for monthly or yearly subscriptions.
For example, Apple's 'find my phone' service only works on MobileMe-activated devices. Apple would sell a lot more subscriptions -- and help owners find a lot more lost/stolen iPhones -- if there were at least a free 'lite' MobileMe service already activated.
The prototypes that have leaked out over the last few months are likely very close to the new iPhone model Steve will reveal today.
The new phone should include a new glass/ceramic-like back cover, a second, front-facing camera, a nicer display, a faster chip, and longer battery life.
What's it going to be called? The iPhone HD?
This suggests Apple could unveil some sort of iPhone equivalent of the Mac's iChat software.
This could include video chat, audio chat (VoIP), and iPhone IM, which would allow us to cut back on our text messaging plans.
(All of this means we'll probably have to spend less money on AT&T voice and text service, and eat up more mobile Internet bandwidth. Now you see why the carrier just discontinued all-you-can-eat data subscriptions?)
We think Apple will keep the $199 and $299 price points for its new iPhone, perhaps in 32 GB and 64 GB capacities.
We expect Apple to keep a $99 iPhone in the mix -- possibly the 16 GB iPhone 3GS, or a version of the new iPhone with less storage and/or without a few features like the front-facing camera.
It's also possible Apple and AT&T could subsidise the entry-level iPhone down to $79 or $49 or even cheaper to maximise its market potential.
Steve should have something to say about AT&T's new 3G data plans, which include monthly bandwidth caps and overage charges
Rather than focus on the negative -- no more all-you-can-eat access -- we assume Jobs will focus on the positive: The new $15/month entry-level data plan should help the iPhone reach large new markets of customers, including kids.
There are just far too many people who won't spend $30/month on mobile Internet access without having ever used it. But a $15/month plan could easily open the door to new subscribers.
We expect this to be a big selling point.
Get your comfy shoes ready... While we anticipate that Apple will continue to do even more to let people order new iPhones online, we still expect a lot of people to get them the old fashioned way -- by waiting in line.
We expect the new iPhone to go on sale on a Friday in June. Next Friday, June 18, seems to be the big day.
But it's possible that Apple may wait another week so it has enough units in stock -- something it's had trouble doing for the iPad.
To alleviate congestion on Apple's servers, it's possible the iPhone OS 4 software will be available much sooner -- perhaps as soon as this afternoon.
This morning's hot rumour is that Apple is going to introduce a Magic Trackpad input device, replacing the need for a mouse on Macs, PCs, etc. Seems out-there, but plausible.
The hottest new WWDC rumours are that Apple will unveil Safari 5, the latest version of its web browser software. This doesn't really fit into the iPhone OS nature of the rest of the keynote, unless Steve is talking up all the new HTML5 support and how Flash blows. (Or unless there's a Mac segment at the beginning or end.)
But it's possible.
Apple has been promoting WWDC as an iPhone OS event this year. There are barely any Mac events. There's enough iPhone stuff to talk about.
Hence, it's unlikely that Mac OS X 10.7 will make an appearance.
Apple TV is Apple's biggest current dud. There's a lot to be done here. And it's possible that Apple will give some sort of sneak peek of what's next. (Remember that the first version of Apple TV, 'iTV,' got previewed months before the finalised Apple TV was introduced, sharing the stage with the first iPhone at Macworld 2007.)
Earlier we were sceptical that today would be the day, but Apple ace John Gruber just hinted it's going to happen... so all of a sudden it seems much more likely.
These don't strike us as the sort of things Jobs has time for today. We don't doubt that Apple is doing more with its pro equipment, and maybe he'll say, 'oh, hey, developers -- here's an awesome new Mac to do your coding on.'
But this seems like something Apple would just update via a press release, or save for another event.
Hardly the most exciting Steve Jobs keynote possible.
