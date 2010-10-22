Here's What Steve Jobs And President Obama Talked About In Their Secret Meeting Yesterday

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk along the Colonnade of the White House, Sept. 21, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Photo: White House flickr

President Obama held a secret meeting with Steve Jobs in Silicon Valley yesterday. Here’s what the White House says they talked about:



They discussed American competitiveness and education, especially reforms such as the President’s Race to the Top initiative.

They then talked about energy independence and ways to increase job creation.

We’re betting the iPhone also came up.

See Also: The iPhone 4 Just Killed My Digital Camera Forever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.