Here's What 'Star Wars' Would Look Like If Made By Fans

Photo: starwarsuncut

Type “Star Wars” into the YouTube search bar and you’ll get over 450,000 results. The saga has inspired parodies from Darth Vader subway scenes to Jedi kittens piloting X-wings and Tie fighter planes. Adidas has even done their own version of the famous bar scene from “A New Hope” in 2010—but you’ve never seen anything like this two-hour-long handmade video before.

Imagine what it would look like if you took everyone’s homemade “Star Wars” clips and strung them together to reproduce Lucas’ “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.”

The result is “Star Wars Uncut,” a re-creation of Episode IV by fans that has been two years in the making. Using action figures, original animation, cats, beer bottles, legos, pez dispensers and more, fans produced 473 original scenes to re-imagine the 1977 classic.

In 2009, Casey Pugh first asked fans to participate in the project on his blog starwarsuncut.com. The idea was simple: split the film into 15 second scenes, have fans claim a scene to re-shoot however they like, and Pugh’s seven-man team would stitch the clips together.

Each scene was assigned to several fans and when they were all uploaded, fans were invited back to vote for the scenes that made the final cut.

The entire project was originally finished back in August 2010; however, Pugh released the final, more seamless, uncut version to the public two days ago. If you don’t have time to watch the entire two-hour feature, you can check out individual scenes here and compare them to the originals here. You can even watch all of the original scenes people put together.

Some of our favourites include decorated paper bag Luke and R2D2, the Cantina bar scene with Mo from “The Simpsons” as the bartender, Darth Vader as a bottle of Johnny Walker, and small monkey stuffed animals subbing in for the Jawas.

The team’s efforts won them a 2010 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Fiction.

So does Lucasfilm think imitation is the sincerest form of flattery? Yes, they love it. In a 2010 statement, Lucasfilm said they “hope that someday ‘Star Wars Uncut’ can air on Spike,” most likely during their annual Star Wars Fan Movie Challenge.

And, it doesn’t stop here. With five more films in the series, we can expect more re-creations in the pipeline.

The “Star Wars Uncut” team plans to roll out their own version of “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” in the future. Although, there’s no set date for production to begin, we can’t wait. Watch the video below:

