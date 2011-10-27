Here's What Sparked 'Occupy' Movements From Chile To Germany

At first glance, the synchronised protests that took place in more than 900 cities around the globe on Oct. 15 seemed to indicate that Occupy Wall Street had achieved a kind of worldwide resonance.



But the truth is more complex. Many of the protests elsewhere grew out of movements that pre-date Occupy Wall Street and out of frustrations that, though similar in some ways, are also specific to their countries.

This post originally appeared at ProPublica.

