Here's What Sergey Brin Just Posted To Google+ After Not Using It For Weeks

Photo: Sergey Brin

We just called out a laundry list of senior Googlers for not using Google+.Among them was Sergey Brin, whose last update was on August 29, sharing a picture of a blimp sailing over San Francisco.



20 minutes after our post today, Brin is back on Google+ to share the mysterious picture you see to the right.

He writes: “You may think I captured this image of a ‘dragon’ in a far off land but in fact it was very close to home. Let me know where you think this is and as always I appreciate feedback on the photo. I’ll update the post later today with the story.”

We’re going with “the zoo.”

UPDATE (3:37 PM): It seems that people were starving for some Sergey updates. Now, roughly an hour after Brin posted this picture, it has 204 +1’s, 13 shares, and 170 comments.

