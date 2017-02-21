Here's what SEEK founder Andrew Bassat would study if he were at uni now

Remy Gabalda/AFP/Getty Images

Andrew Bassat is in a unique position to judge the job market.

He co-founded, and is the CEO of SEEK, the world’s most successful online job site. He sees 160,000 paid job adverts each month on the Australian and New Zealand site.

He also has four children, from primary school to young teens, whose future he thinks about.

Asked what he would study if he was contemplating university now, he replied: “There’s no doubt that you’re better off in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) areas than you are in a whole lot of others.”

He says that’s where the world is heading and there are better long term options in STEM roles.

“That’s a good starting point, at least being able to understand technology,” he told Business Insider. “It’s a lot safer having a background in those areas than in perhaps the more traditional disciplines.”

From an employer point of view, currently there are gaps in supply, including data scientists and some engineers.

“There’s definitely some newer areas opening up where it’s harder to get the skills.

“And we’re trying to solve that. To some extent we’re building a role requirements product.

“We’re in a unique position, not only in our employment but our registration services, to draw the map between the skills needed in an organisation and those that are available in individuals … and try to help close that gap.”

