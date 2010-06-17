Here's What RIM's BlackBerry Roadmap Looks Like

Research In Motion is working on a BlackBerry iPhone and BlackBerry iPad to deal with the growing competition from Apple and Google Android devices. But what else is RIM working on?



Here’s a snapshot of RIM’s product roadmap, courtesy a recent research report from RBC analyst Mike Abramsky.

Nothing that makes us go “wow!” but RIM’s most important updates will be to its software, not just its hardware.

RIM needs to get with the program and make BlackBerry software and apps much better, or it’ll be confined to the low-end of the smartphone market, which is NOT where it wants to be. (For more on that, see “RIM Is Screwed.”)

