Here's What Recruiters And CEOs Really Think About The Value Of An MBA

An MBA from a top school can cost almost $100,000—a huge expense.

But is it really worth it?

Top HR recruiters, CEOs, and startup innovators disagree about the value of MBAs, depending on the situation and person.

Attaching the MBA to your name can affect your hiring chances, your networking abilities, and your innovation skills.

While none of the recruiters think to waste your time at a less-than-prestigious graduate program, they do debate whether the top ones deliver on the promise of producing better business leaders.

