Here's What Really Makes Hungary Another Greece

At the NYT, Landon Thomas notes that on paper Hungary can’t be the next Greece. It’s already in the process of being bailed out, its debt is not that bad, and it controls its currency — all good things in times of potential crisis.



So why is everyone freaking out then? Because, frankly, its politicians appear to be idiots.

Mike O’Rourke at BTIG explains how it all went down:

Friday further confirmed that the political tactic of saying whatever is necessary to advance one’s own political agenda is not simply an American or German strategy. Comments from Hungary’s New Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s spokesman, Peter Szijjarto, further unnerved global financial markets. Szijjarto commented that “It’s clear that the economy is in a very grave situation,” and “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration at all to talk about a default.” The irony is that Hungary is already in the midst of an IMF-EU-World Bank bailout launched in 2008. Orban has been pushing to alleviate the IMF imposed measures to allow the budget deficit to rise to 5%-6% of GDP from the current level of 4% of GDP. Only a couple of weeks ago, the IMF congratulated the outgoing Government for their accomplishments in adopting the IMF program and reducing the budget deficit. Szijjarto’s irresponsible use of the “D” word is likely to have undermined the new Government and should have serious blowback consequences for Orban, who is seeking to reduce austerity and stimulate growth. Now the IMF-EU-World Bank will likely press the screws a little tighter. Threatening lenders of last resort with default and unsettling global markets is unlikely to convince the lenders to loosen lending standards.

The Greek parallels to Hungary are scary for investors, i.e. a new government accuses the old government of cooking the books. One difference here is that the IMF has been involved in Hungary’s finances for nearly 20 months. If the IMF’s reputation as a tough creditor holds true, than this is likely politicians playing politics. Either way, Hungary has gotten it’s bailout and another one is not coming. Good luck to the new government that is choosing to play chicken with the Financial Markets.

One thing we’ve seen this year is that markets seem to be getting hyperefficient at punishing wayward governments. Vocal commitments that once might have alleviated tensions now see their effect wear off in about half a day. Even actual commitments — such as the big PIIGS bailout — get called by markets within days.

Everyone’s gotta step up their game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.