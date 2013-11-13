Ray Dalio's Surprisingly Optimistic View Of Bitcoin

Ray Dalio, the CEO of Bridgewater Associates, is at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference this morning

talking the machine that is our economy.

But right before he came on stage, host Andrew Ross Sorkin finished an interview with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss on the controversial alternative currency, Bitcoin.

So since Dalio runs the largest hedge fund in the world and happens to be a currency master, Sorkin had to ask him what he thinks of this innovation.

Would he invest, Sorkin asked.

“I would not invest,” said Dalio. “I need to understand it better.”

He said that the Winklevoss talked helped though.

“I think there’s a lot of merit behind it,” Dalio continued.

Sounds optimistic.

