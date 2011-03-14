Here's What Protesting Public Employees Refuse To Understand Or Admit

Photo: AP

An interesting email from a New York State resident at UnshackleUpstate.com… It highlights the growing disconnect between workers in the private-sector, who have to deal with forces like globalization and competition and budgets, and workers in the public sector, who feel that they should be immune to such things.



The email comes from a 26-year private sector veteran who just lost his job because his company found a way to do it more cheaply overseas. He scrambled and found another job, with lower pay and benefits.

Unlike most such workers, the writer doesn’t bash his former employer for doing what it needs to do to remain competitive. And now he is shaking his head at protesting public workers, who act like they’re being deeply betrayed when they’re asked to share the pain of budget realities.

Here’s an excerpt of the email from “Dave S”:

Although it is a favourite vote winning topic for many politicians, America continues to lose private sector jobs to more cost competitive countries. The corporations are made out to be the bad guys, but the fact of the matter is that corporations, like any consumer, are obligated to get the most value for their investment dollars. We in the private sector may not like losing our jobs, but if we truly believe in the benefits of free market economies, we ultimately cannot object.



I myself just recently lost my job of 26 years, because the corporation decided to move its development operation to India. This was not a recession related decision, but due to the recession, the timing could not have been worse.

I was fortunate to find a job that I enjoy, however, even a small percentage of the cut in salary and benefits that I experienced would probably have the overly compensated public sector employee protesting in the streets (while continuing to be paid for the job they aren’t doing).



The public sector is immune to globalization.

We can’t outsource our teachers, highway department, police, or other public workers to China or India. They are fortunate, but the fact that they cannot even comprehend how this is straining the tax base, the people who provide their paycheck, is truly galling.

I watched 60 Minutes a few weeks back, as a teacher confronted the governor of New Jersey and his proposed budget cuts, saying “you are not compensating me for my education!” All I could think is, what an idiot. Doesn’t this teacher realise that thousands of engineers with advanced degrees would be told that they would no longer be compensated for any education, as they lost their jobs to those overseas who could do it for less? Perhaps she does, but frankly, doesn’t give a damn!”

