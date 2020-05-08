Here's what post-pandemic restaurants could look like in Australia

Restaurants may have to take every customer’s details and implement policies such as disposable cutlery and single-use menus in order to open again as coronavirus pandemic restrictions ease.

However for smaller restaurants, opening during this phase might prove “financial suicide”, one operator said.

Rockpool Dining Group chief executive Thomas Pash, who oversees the group’s 85 restaurants nationwide, has had to build numerous scenarios for reopening based on different state legislation and varied easing of restrictions.

“As a big group, we have the capacity to move quickly,” Mr Pash said, “but everything must be done around the premise of safety for customers.

“We are working closely with the Restaurant and Catering Association to make sure we can open safely.”

“We’ve talked through many proposals: taking people’s names and numbers to ensure contact tracing can happen. We could use disposable cutlery and glasses, which are not ideal for fine dining but there are some very nice options out there. We’d probably move to digital menus so there’s less handling.”

However the group, which employs 4000 and includes Neil Perry’s Rockpool Bar & Grill in Sydney, the Saké restaurants in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney and the casual chain Fratelli Fresh, has stated that taking customers’ details is not part of its own reopening strategy.

“We’ve built scenarios for lots of different easing restrictions,” Mr Pash said. “Our casual eateries, for example, might not have queues for the bar anymore. And our fine-dining spaces will have a lot more distance between tables. But you never know, things could change again quickly.”

The group was also considering changing menu options to accommodate staggered staff times.

For smaller suburban restaurants, the easing of restrictions could actually spell financial disaster, said Nina Alidenes, co-owner and general manager of Sydney’s One Penny Red.

“If you’re a huge venue, it might be possible to open in a financially secure way,” Ms Alidenes said. “But for small venues like us, it’s just not viable.”

Opening later in the year, once the weather had warmed and outdoor dining was an option, would allow smaller operators to work more efficiently, she said.

“The thing is, we will still have the same amount of staff – we are a premium restaurant. But if physical distancing is still in place, we will be running at a vastly reduced capacity, which is a huge hit to the bottom line. I want to open again, but not if it’s financial suicide.”

Takeaway not an option

Lauren Zonfrillo, a co-owner of Adelaide’s Orana, the winner of Gourmet Traveller’s Restaurant of the Year in 2018, said she was “desperate” for the restaurant to open again, but did not think it would be likely anytime soon, echoing Alidenes’ sentiments.

“We seat 11 tables. Our dining room is probably as big as your dining room. And it is a heavily staffed experience – you might have eight or nine waitstaff at your table at Orana. That’s a lot of contact.”

While many restaurants, including Alidenes’ and many in the Rockpool Group, have moved to takeaway options, Ms Zonfrillo said it was not possible for Orana.

“We’re known for telling the story of Indigenous food,” she said. “You can’t do that with a lamb shoulder you heat up at home.”

For now, restaurants and cafes are allowed to open for takeaway only, with space of at least four square metres for each person inside a venue and physical distancing of 1.5 metres in outdoor queues.

Many venues have opted for contactless payments during the pandemic.

“Restaurants are incredibly hygienic places. We can do more, for sure, that’s easy,” Ms Alidenes said, adding that the Restaurant and Catering Association was recommending to the government that staff members undertake COVID-19 training before returning to work.

“The nice thing is that neighbourhood restaurants have come into our own during this time, because people are working from home a lot more,” she said.

“I’ve lost count of the number of people who’ve told me they just want us to be here at the other end of this. I want that too, but not at a price. Restaurants are going into a hole, for sure, but we want to make it more of a ditch than a crater.”

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.