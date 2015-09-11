Here's what politicians say when they think no-one is listening

Australian prime minister Tony Abbott was in Papua New Guinea this week, for day-long forum with 15 Pacific island leaders on the issue of climate change.

Island nations such as Kiribati and Fiji are concerned about the threat from rising sea levels due to climate change.

Today, flanked by social services minister Scott Morrison and immigration minister Peter Dutton, as they prepared for a round-table on refugee policy following this week’s announcement that Australia will accept an additional 12,000 Syrian refugees, the PM was engaged in a little small talk while they waited.

It seems the Queenslander, Dutton, wasn’t happy with a tardy start to the meeting, quietly telling his boss “it’s like Cape York time”.

The PM laughed, saying “what’s this mate?”

Dutton repeats his Cape York quip, and Tony Abbott responds “we had a bit of that up in Port Moresby” [where the climate change talks were held].

By now, the immigration minister was just getting warmed up, saying “time doesn’t mean anything when you’re about to be… you know, have water lapping at your door”.

The prime minister laughs and then Morrison, the former immigration minister, spots a problem, warning his colleagues “there’s a boom [microphone] up there”.

The very one that had just recorded their sotto voce conversation.

The words stop. The smiles form. The ABC, which recorded the footage, reports that Peter Dutton described the exchange as a “private conversation”.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.