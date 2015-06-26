Here's the mobile platform dominating global e-commerce

This story was originally sent to thousands of professionals just like you in this morning’s E-COMMERCE INSIDER daily newsletter. Don’t be left in the dark while your competition gets ahead each morning. Learn more about our 7-day FREE trial now »

iOS devices lead over Android in countries where mobile shopping is relatively popular, according to a study published by Criteo.

In Japan, 28% of all e-commerce transactions in the second quarter of this year occurred on iPhones and iPads, compared to 19% on Android smartphones and tablets.

In the UK, 35% of all e-commerce transactions this quarter occurred on Apple devices, compared to 10% on Android devices.

Mobile accounts for nearly half of all e-commerce transactions in Japan and the UK, which is why it’s so important for brands and retailers to know which devices capture the most consumer spending online.

Following Japan and the UK, other countries like Germany and the US also have a relatively high percentage of e-commerce sales and iOS again captures a larger share of those transactions than Android does.

