Here's what people your age earn in the US

Sarah Keayes / Stringer / Getty Images Age, race, and gender all contribute to how much you earn in the US.

A study from credit repair company CreditRepair.com looked at the median income of Americans over the past 60 years.

Findings revealed that the highest median income is held by 35- to 44-year-olds, followed by 45- to 54-year-olds.

However, the study also found that age isn’t the only thing that affects how much you earn in the US. Turns out race and gender play a role, as well.

The data shows that the greatest disparity between median income is amongst the different race groups.

In three out of the five age groups, Asians outperform all other races through the age of 54.

Meanwhile on the gender front, men still made more than women in every age group.

See more of CreditRepair.com’s findings in the infographics below:

