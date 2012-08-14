Here's What People Really Want To Know About Your State

Samuel Blackstone, Adam Taylor

Auto-complete on Google Search is one of the greatest ways to get a quick glimpse into what people really want to know, revealing widespread internal prejudices, and what people are too worried to ask out loud.

Here’s what people really want to know about your state >
Inspired by German Blog No Upside, we recently decided to take a look at what people really wanted to know about the 50 states in the USA. To do this, we turned off our personalised search and then typed in “Why is [State Name] so…”, leaving the rest up to auto-complete.

The results? Well it turns out a lot of people probably want to know why your state is so boring — 18 states featured that result. There’s also a lot queries about obesity, racism, and of, course, sports.

Let’s take a look at the results in alphabetical order.

NOTE: Of course this isn’t a purely scientific venture, as we have little idea how Google chooses the auto-complete results. Google themselves say that the results “algorithmically determined based on a number of purely algorithmic factors (including popularity of search terms) without human intervention”. We also wish to make clear that we are not responsible for any results you may find insulting.

Why is Alabama so....

...Good?

...Racist?

...Good at football?

...Obese?

Why is Alaska so...

...Cold?

...Expensive?

...Big?

...Seismically active?

Why is Arizona so...

...Hot?

...Racist?

...Conservative?

...Crazy?

Why is Arkansas so...

...Poor?

Why is California so...

...Liberal?

...Broke?

...Anti-Gun?

...Expensive?

Why is Colorado so...

...Cold?

...Healthy?

...Awesome?

...Skinny?

Why is Connecticut so...

...Expensive?

...Rich?

...Haunted?

...Boring?

Why is Delaware so...

...Business Friendly?

...Small?

...Boring?

...Popular for corporations?

Why is Florida so...

...Weird?

...Humid?

...Trashy?

...Hot?

Why is Georgia so...

...Hot?

...Racist?

...Boring?

...Humid?

Why is Hawaii so...

...Expensive?

...Beautiful?

...Liberal?

...Hot?

Why is Idaho so...

...Republican?

...Conservative?

...Boring?

Why is Illinois so...

...Corrupt?

...Flat?

...Broke?

...Humid?

Why is Indiana so...

...Conservative?

...Humid?

...Boring?

...Flat?

Why is Iowa so...

...Liberal?

...Important in the presidential election?

...Humid?

...Boring?

Why is Kansas so...

...Windy?

...Flat?

...Boring?

...Humid?

Why is Kentucky so...

...Good at basketball?

...Poor?

...Boring?

...Racist?

Why is Louisiana so...

...Hot?

...Poor?

...Humid?

...Corrupt?

Why is Maine so...

...Boring?

...Liberal?

...Poor?

...Cold?

Why is Maryland so...

...Expensive?

...Humid?

...Ghetto?

...Boring?

Why is Massachusetts so...

...Liberal?

...Expensive?

...Expensive to live in?

...Important?

Why is Michigan so...

...Poor?

...Warm right now?

...Warm?

...Windy?

Why is Minnesota so...

...Liberal?

...Windy?

...Humid?

...Awesome?

Why is Mississippi so...

...Poor?

...Racist?

...Backwards?

...Conservative?

Why is Missouri so...

...Humid?

Why is Montana so...

...Windy?

...Great?

...Cold?

...Expensive?

Why is Nebraska so...

...Humid?

...Boring?

...Windy?

...Important to the Big 12?

Why is Nevada so...

...Dry?

...Hot?

...Dangerous?

...Sparsely populated?

Why is New Hampshire so...

...Important?

...Important in primaries?

...Great?

...Important in politics?

Why is New Jersey so...

...Bad?

...Hated?

...Expensive?

...Corrupt?

Why is New Mexico so...

...Liberal?

...Poor?

...Windy?

...Enchanting?

Why is New York so...

...Great?

...Populated?

...Expensive?

...Big?

Why is North Carolina so...

...Important?

...Bad this year?

...Cheap?

Why is North Dakota so...

...Cold?

...Flat?

...Windy?

...Boring?

Why is Ohio so...

...Important?

...Boring?

...Important in the primaries?

Why is Oklahoma so...

...Conservative?

...Windy?

...Boring?

...Obese?

Why is Oregon so...

...Liberal?

...Weird?

...Rainy?

...Boring?

Why is Pennsylvania so...

...Boring?

...Haunted?

...Humid?

...Famous?

Why is Rhode Island so...

...Small?

...Corrupt?

...Important?

...Boring?

Why is South Carolina so...

...Racist?

...Stupid?

...Hot?

...Important?

Why is South Dakota so...

...Windy?

...Poor?

Why is Tennessee so...

...Humid?

...Fat?

...Stupid?

Why is Texas so...

...Awesome?

...Cheap?

...Hot?

...Conservative?

Why is Utah so...

...Salty?

...Weird?

...Conservative?

...Depressed?

Why is Vermont so...

...Liberal?

...Expensive?

...Healthy?

...Awesome?

Why is Virginia so...

...Boring?

...Humid?

...Strict?

...Important?

Why is Washington so...

...Rainy?

...Cloudy?

...Important?

...Liberal?

Why is West Virginia so...

...Poor?

...Racist?

...Fat?

...Weird?

Why is Wisconsin so...

...Stupid?

...Warm this Winter?

...Cold?

...Humid?

Why is Wyoming so...

...Windy?

...Unpopulated?

...Empty?

...Cold?

