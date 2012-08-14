Here’s what people really want to know about your state >

Auto-complete on Google Search is one of the greatest ways to get a quick glimpse into what people really want to know, revealing widespread internal prejudices, and what people are too worried to ask out loud.



Inspired by German Blog No Upside, we recently decided to take a look at what people really wanted to know about the 50 states in the USA. To do this, we turned off our personalised search and then typed in “Why is [State Name] so…”, leaving the rest up to auto-complete.

The results? Well it turns out a lot of people probably want to know why your state is so boring — 18 states featured that result. There’s also a lot queries about obesity, racism, and of, course, sports.

Let’s take a look at the results in alphabetical order.

NOTE: Of course this isn’t a purely scientific venture, as we have little idea how Google chooses the auto-complete results. Google themselves say that the results “algorithmically determined based on a number of purely algorithmic factors (including popularity of search terms) without human intervention”. We also wish to make clear that we are not responsible for any results you may find insulting.

