Here's what people really search for most on Google

You’ve seen Google’s annual lists of trendy search terms, featuring things like “robin williams,” “world cup,” and “ebola,” but those show only the most unusually popular terms, not the most popular terms overall. In fact, the most popular searches are a lot more basic.

The clear winner around the world is “facebook.” That’s impressive, though it’s also a little funny given that you could just as easily type facebook.com into a URL bar.

Below you’ll find a list of the most popular terms in the U.S. in 2014 from Google Trends. Notably, “porn” came in fifth, higher than “weather.”

