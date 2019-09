Here is what most people do on the Internet all day, according to GfK and the Interactive Advertising Bureau, via the WSJ. Social networks like Facebook, and email take up the biggest chunk of our time. After that, it’s watching video, doing searches, and online gaming. Chart from Statista.

