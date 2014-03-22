Here's What People Are Watching On Their Smartphones And Tablets

Mobile video continues its massive surge as users rapidly adopt tablets and smartphones as mainstream devices for video viewing. Tablets and smartphones now account for 15% of all online video hours watched.

Content is still king. But the shift to mobile is also causing programming to shift and adapt to new viewing habits. On smartphones, viewers flock to YouTube, Web serials, comedy and music. On tablets, viewers enjoy TV shows optimised for cross-device binge-viewing.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at how each of the major video content players has pushed mobile viewing. We break down the extent to which the mobile video boom has changed what people watch, and how. Being able to track the shift to mobile video and predict the type of content that thrives on tablet and phone screens is the key to any long-term media or advertising strategy. The report also spotlights the most significant statistics that show just how many eyeballs are at stake on tablet and smartphone screens.

Here’s how mobile video viewing is shaping up among some of the biggest video content players:

