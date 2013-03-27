Here’s What People Are Doing On Their Smartphones And Tablets

These charts are from the new Future of Mobile slide deck. The deck was produced by Henry Blodget and the team at BI Intelligence, a research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. Please check out the full Future of Mobile deck here. All of the charts and data in the report are available for download from the BI Intelligence library.



People are using smartphones to do things.

Lot of things.

A chart from BI Intelligence‘s new Future Of Mobile deck breaks the activity down:

It’s interesting to note how smartphone behaviour differs from tablet behaviour:

So, what are some key behaviours – aside from gaming and content consumption?

Well, mobile commerce is exploding. It now makes up 20% of overall ecommerce activities.

29% of U.S. mobile users already have used their smartphones to make a purchase,

and Bank of America expects that there will be $67 billion in revenue from smartphone and tablet retail purchasing by European and U.S. shoppers in 2015

Also, people are increasingly using their phones to make mobile payments.

According to BI Intelligence analyst Marcelo Ballvé, “mobile payments are not so much about the act of effecting a ‘wallet-less’ payment via a mobile device, but about the extra value such an app can create as a direct link between brands and consumers.” The explosion of mobile payments can, therefore, have profound effects on consumer behaviour.

To read more about The Future of Mobile, check out BI Intelligence’s new slide deck here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.