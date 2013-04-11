Here's What Panic Looks Like

If you want a glimpse into trader psychology, just go check out the Bitcoin Subreddit, and observe the discussions taking place regarding today’s crash.



The best place to check it out is the NEW tab, where you can see the latest entries.

The conversations run the gamut of how people react to an adverse turn.

Some are screaming that you should BUY.

Others are saying there are all kinds of exchange problems going on.

Others are saying to put things into “perspective,” meaning that Bitcoin is still up a lot in recent days/weeks (that’s classic).

Others are are hopefully stating that the “ship is turning.”

All classic.

