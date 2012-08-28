'Obama's America' Has Conservatives Flocking To theatres In Droves

This anti-Obama film is the top-grossing documentary of the year.

Conservative filmmakers Dinesh D’Souza and John Sullivan’s anti-President Obama documentary “2016: Obama’s America” has grossed over $9 million at the box office since its limited release last month—making it the most lucrative documentary of 2012 and the sixth most successful political doc of all time, reports The Hollywood Reporter.After being heavily promoted on talk radio and distributed by Rocky Mountain Pictures, the nationwide expansion of “Obama’s America” from 169 to 1,091 screens, was craftily timed to coincide with the Republican National Convention—which was set to commence today before tropical storm Isaac made an unexpected appearance.



But the storm isn’t slowing down the doc’s surprising success at the box office, with it just beating Weinstein‘s “Bully,” which has earned $3.5 million thus far, to become the top-grossing documentary of the year.

So what’s all the fuss about?

“Obama’s America,” which is based on conservative author Dinesch D’Souza‘s book “The Roots of Obama’s Rage” and challenges the president’s record, explores what D’Souza claims the nation will be like should President Obama get re-elected.

The film even includes an interview with the president’s half brother, George Obama.

Produced for a reported $2.1 million, “Obama’s America” “earned $6.2 million over the past three days for a per-screen average of $5,940—the best of any film in wide release, including the No. 1 film, ‘Expendables 2,'” according to The Wrap.

It is also now the top conservative documentary of all time, beating out 2008’s education/intelligent design doc “Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed,” which took in $7.7 million.

The tagline for “Obama’s America” is “Love Him. Hate Him. You Don’t Know Him.” Decide how you feel about him and the film below.

